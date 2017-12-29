Lady Spartans get win before New Year’s

The Lady Spartans won on the road at Trask Thursday night in some fierce basketball action. They beat the host team Heide Trask thanks to their performance in the first half, the final 36-26.

“I thought our girls came out very focused and played with great intensity. I was pleased with our offensive performance in the first half,” said head coach Bryant Register.

The first half play from Union definitely paved the way for them to take the win in this contest. Starting in the first quarter when they went for 10 and allowed Trask to only score eight, giving them a two point lead.

Then into the second quarter is when they put a gap between them and Trask which would carry them to the end. Defensively holding the Titans to four points while scoring three more in the second, going for 13, the Spartans took a 23-12 lead into halftime.

The second half was a different story as the Titans were the better team out of the break in the third. Only out scoring the Spartans by one going for eight to Union’s seven Trask was still fighting.

The fourth ended in a stalemate with both teams adding six more points to their final score. It did little for Trask, the first half margin was to wide for them to close as Union took the 10 point victory.

“I thought we rushed a little bit in the second half but I thought our defensive intensity was great the whole night, we really got after them,” said Register.

LaTyra English was the leading scorer in this game, she went for 15 on the day. Kaia Johnson was the next closest finishing the game with 10, along with Justice Johnson who had five.

“I am very proud of our girls basketball team on our win tonight. I hope we can build off this win as a team as we enter the new year,” concluded Register.

The Lady Spartans are now 3-8 on the season, their next game will be at home against North Duplin Tuesday in conference action.

Justice Johnson going for a contested layup earlier in the year. She helped lead Union to their victory Thursday against Heide Trask going for five points. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_hvuwbball-2.jpg Justice Johnson going for a contested layup earlier in the year. She helped lead Union to their victory Thursday against Heide Trask going for five points.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us of Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us of Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.