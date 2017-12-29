Union downed by the Titans 80-61

The Union men didn’t have the same success against Heide Trask as their ladies did. Losing to the home team by almost 20 points, the final score in this game was 80-61.

Though this match up may seem one sided, it didn’t start out that way in the first quarter. The Spartans actually kept pace with the Titans in the first matching their offensive play. Both teams went for 19 in the period ending it in a dead even heat 19-19.

It was all downhill for the visiting Spartans from the second quarter onward. Union never matched their first quarter performance on offense going for 16 this time. While Trask continued to pour it on getting three more in the second with 22 they took the lead. The score as the halftime break begin was in favor of the home team 41-35.

Union continued to be outmatched as the third quarter got underway. Scoring three less points again in this period with 13, the game got further out of their control. The Titans having the best offensive showing in the third with 24 increased the margin even more.

Union finally slowed them down in the fourth holding them to just 15 but they were unable to find a surge on offense. Matching the previous quarters production with another 13 points it just wasn’t enough to bounce back.

Jaevon Vann stepped up big for the Spartans, leading all scorers he finished with 18 points. His help came from Derrick Smith who continues to play consistently well for Union, he ended this game with 17.

The Union Spartan men now drop to 3-8 on the season and will have a chance to change that on Friday when they take on Wilmington Christian Academy on the road.

Derrick Smith going for two during their game against Hobbton. He continues to play at a consistent level for the Spartans this season going for 17 in their loss to Trask Thursday. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_hvumbball1-2.jpg Derrick Smith going for two during their game against Hobbton. He continues to play at a consistent level for the Spartans this season going for 17 in their loss to Trask Thursday.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.