Horses keep streak going

Sampson County rivals Clinton and Midway met for the first time this season for men’s basketball. Playing host Tuesday, Clinton’s Dark Horses got the win over the Raiders in a conference matchup, the final 86-53.

“We played hard but we need to work on our defense,” Clinton’s Tymair McIntyre. “When we get better at that, we’ll be able to do anything we want to.”

Team captain Trevor Leggett agreed with that assessment.

“We just have to work on our defense. We’re on a six-game streak and after winning the two holiday tournaments we keep building our confidence,” Leggett said.

The Dark Horses took a double-digit lead early and keep it until the end of the first. They wouldn’t look back for the remainder of the game as they rode the lead until the end. Going for 29, they more than doubled Midway’s first period performance of only 13.

The second quarter was much closer in scoring with the Raiders getting 15 and Clinton tacking on another 21. While Midway played better in the secon,d it didn’t close the gap between them, the Horses holding a 50-28 halftime advantage.

Out of halftime, things didn’t change much. The home team went for another 19 while the visiting Raiders got 14. Clinton continued to dominant all parts of the game, the score after three quarters 69-42.

After a fourth quarter scoring edge favored the Horses once again, 17-11, they kept their win streak alive, going on to get the 33-point victory.

“We keep getting better at the little things every day. We got great minutes from our bench and we did a good job sharing the ball,” said head coach Randy Jordan. “Our bench getting better is big too, because we’ll go as far as our bench will take us. We will continue to get better and look forward to the next game.”

Kris Williams has been playing on another level the past few games. He continued it in this game, as he led scoring for Clinton with 22 points. Dewan Lesesne also had another big night for the Horses with 18 and Trevor Leggett was huge for them in the middle finishing with eight points.

Colby Pope did most the scoring for the Raiders, going for 23 on the night, with Jamar Autry adding another 13.

The Dark Horses are now on a six-game winning streak, pushing their record to 11-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference. They are scheduled to face Goldsboro at home Thursday. Midway drops below .500 and are now 5-6 overall and 0-2 in conference play. They will try to turn it around Thursday when they play East Duplin at home.

Clinton’s Kahari Williams drives hard to the basket Tuesday in the Horses’ win over the Midway Raiders. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_cvmmbball.jpg Clinton’s Kahari Williams drives hard to the basket Tuesday in the Horses’ win over the Midway Raiders. Midway’s Lashaunn Autry blows past Clinton’s Kris Williams as he pushes the ball upcourt. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_cvmmbball1.jpg Midway’s Lashaunn Autry blows past Clinton’s Kris Williams as he pushes the ball upcourt.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com.

