Lady Raiders roll at Clinton

The Clinton Lady Horses and the Lady Raiders of Midway faced off for the second time this season Tuesday night. Midway won their first matchup during the Holiday Classic and repeated their success Tuesday, in Clinton’s house, winning 85-51.

“This was a good game for us even though we started out playing out of sync,” said Midway coach Allen McLamb. “I thought we played much better after halftime. We also had a great rebounding game and our defense led the way for us again.”

Midway jumped out on the Horses from the get-go, going for 16 points, their outstanding defense holding Clinton to only seven at the end of the first period.

The second quarter was all Midway once again, going for 21 more to increase their lead even further. The Horses had way more offensive success in the second with 16, but it didn’t cut into their deficit much. At the end of two quarters Midway still had control, the score 37-23.

The Lady Raiders keep pouring out the points, going for another 21 coming out of the break. The defense tightened up as well allowing only 10 by the home team. The score after three stood at 58-33.

It was a scoring fest in the fourth, with both teams racking up a lot of points. Midway did the most damage with 27 while Clinton went for 18, but the damage was done for the Horses, who went down by 34. Despite the loss, Clinton coach Chris Owens was optimistic about his team’s effort.

“Great rivalry game — I’m proud of the fight we showed against a very experienced team,” said Owens. “I’m pleased with how hard my girls are working and they’re getting better and better each game.”

Leah Williams was smoking all night for the Raiders, leading all scorers with 29. JJ Sankey also had a big night, finishing with 24.

Ashlyn Williams continues to be the key source of Clinton’s offenses, going for 17 in this contest. Isa Banks ended the night with 10 points

The Midway Raiders’ record remains an unblemished 12-0 on the season, 2-0 in conference. They host the East Duplin Panthers on Thursday. The Dark Horses fall to 4-9 overall and 0-2 in the conference as their losing streak continues. They’ll try to bounce back Thursday when they play Goldsboro at home.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

