Rosewood keeps Lady Leopards at bay

The Lady Leopards opened 2018 play on Tuesday with a loss at home against the Eagles of Rosewood, 39-24, extending their losing streak.

Off to a rocky start, Lakewood was behind 12-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Going into the second, the Leopards quickly scored on a three-point shot. After, both sides were unable to score for much of the first half of the quarter. After the slow start, Lakewood was able to play Rosewood even but unable to close the 12-point gap, the score standing at 20-9 going into halftime.

Despite a hard push from Lakewood, the gap between the two teams only grew larger as the score reached 30-13 putting the Leopards behind 17 points. About halfway through the third quarter, the Rosewood lead ballooned to 24 points, at 37-13.

The Leopards were able to narrow the gap to end the game, but it wasn’t enough to get into the win column.

Lakewood will play county rivals Union on Friday, traveling to face the Spartans in conference action, weather permitting. The Lady Leopards are now 0-9 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Lakewood looking for first win

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

