Union loses close bout to the Rebels

The Union men’s basketball team fell short in their conference match against North Duplin last Tuesday. Losing this bout by only four points the Spartans couldn’t do enough to clinch victory, the final 67-63.

The home team got behind the Rebels early on, though not trailing by much they were down by a point by the end of the first quarter. North Duplin went for 13 with the Spartans dead on their heels after the first period with 12.

Going into the second Union found some flow that started working on offense and defense. With 17 more added totheir score they took the lead back before the halftime break. With the defense holding the Rebels to only 10 points Union led at the the end of two, the score 29-23.

North Duplin was a different team in the third doubling is scoring from the previous quarter with 20. Defense was better as well cutting the Spartans production by two points, they went for 15.

The Rebels played the best they had all night in the fourth offensively. Going for four more they ended the game with 24 points in the final period. While Union played better to they couldn’t keep up only getting 19 to close out this battle with a loss.

This is somewhat surprising considering they out rebounded North Duplin 38 t0 35 and had fewer turnover with only 11 to the Rebels 19. Unfortunately they also had 25 personal files compared to 15 from the visiting team. Throw in the fact the Spartans were out shot in field goal percentage 37 to 47 percent they weren’t able to score enough baskets.

Derrick Smith led all scoring again this time going for 22 and his help came from Jaevion Vann, who continues to be a consistent scorer, he ended with 15.

They drop to 4-9 overall and 2-2 in the conference, their next game was set for last Friday against Lakewood before bad weather. No reschedule date has been set yet.

Spartans Derrick Smith breezes past a defender earlier in the season. He led all scoring again for Union in their game last Tuesday against North Duplin. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_uvrmbball.jpg Spartans Derrick Smith breezes past a defender earlier in the season. He led all scoring again for Union in their game last Tuesday against North Duplin.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Micheal Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Micheal Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.