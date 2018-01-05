Spartans earn tough conference win

The Lady Spartans of Union earned a tough conference win over rival team North Duplin, at home last Tuesday, before the bad weather set in. Beating the Rebels by double digits the home team came out on top 48-37.

“Tonight was a hard fought win for us to open the new year,” said head coach Bryan Register. “I must congratulate North Duplin, their girls played extremely hard the entire night.”

This game started out really slow for both teams in the first quarter. With a handful of baskets by either team the score at the end of the first saw the Rebels hold a slight lead. Going for four they were up by one by the end of the first with Union going for only three.

The second quarter was completely different specially for Union who took the lead after a quarter of high offensive production. While North Duplin played better as well, going for 10 in the second, their defense could do nothing to slow down the Spartans. More than tripling their first quarter performance they went for 18 to end the first half, the score after two quarters 21-14.

The Rebels didn’t hand over an easy win, still fight they were the better team in the third. Going for three more this period with 13 points they were getting better on offense each quarter. Defense stepped up also holding Union to just seven after their big scoring surge before the break.

The Spartans wouldn’t be denied in the fourth when they had their biggest showing on offense of the game. Amassing 20 points in the final period while defense held North Duplin to half that with 10, giving them an 11 points victory.

“I wasn’t pleased with our effort in the first or third quarter, we were very flat,” said Register. “We really got after it in the second and fourth, we had a big run in the fourth to stretch the lead out for us.”

LaTyra English, Kaia Johnson and Justice Johnson all had big games, leading all scorers. English was the biggest threat with 16, Kaia Johnson was next with 10 and Justice Johnson ended with seven.

“It’s a great win and as I told our girls it says a lot about our team that when you are not at your best, you can still reach deep inside of you and dig out a win,” he concluded.

With this win the Lady Spartans go to 4-8 overall and are 2-2 in their conference play. They were set to play local rivals the Lakewood Leopards last Friday before weather, the date is still being rescheduled.

Union’s Justice Johnson going for a tough shot in traffic previously in the season. She continues to play well for the Lady Spartans going for seven in their conference win over North Duplin. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_uvwbwbball.jpg Union’s Justice Johnson going for a tough shot in traffic previously in the season. She continues to play well for the Lady Spartans going for seven in their conference win over North Duplin.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Micheal Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Micheal Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.