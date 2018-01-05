Posted on by

Wildcats still in need of first win


Hobbton’s Aneesha Dunn with some solid defense during their game against Midway. Her defense wasn’t enough last Tuesday when they faced the Lady Rebels of North Duplin. Going down big in this conference match up 52-13 their struggles continue. They fall to 0-10 overall and 0-3 in the conference, they’ll play Neuse Charter once their reschedule date is set.


