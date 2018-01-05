Wildcats railroaded by Princeton 72-56

The Wildcat men were railroaded by Princeton last Tuesday during their conference face off. While Hobbton made it an interesting game early foul trouble was a problem in the long run, the conclusion 72-56.

“We got off to a slow start and got into some foul trouble early that really hurt us,” said head coach Alphonza Hooper.

They may have had early foul problems but the first half was closely contested with the Wildcats only trailing by three. The first quarter was actually tied at the end of the period with both teams going for 10.

Then in the second both team sparked on the offensive side on ball. Princeton took the lead with their showing of offense going for 19 and Hobbton close behind with 16. With the first two quarters wrapped up the visiting Wildcats were keeping it competitive, the score 29-26.

It started to fall apart in the third for Hobbton when they had lackluster play on both ends of the court. Defense allowed Princeton to score even in this period with 21. While the offense couldn’t match their tempo only going for 12 widening the gap even further.

The offense bounced back in the fourth with 18 but defense didn’t improve much allowing another 22 from the home team as the Wildcats went down by 16.

“We made a run out of the break but it wasn’t enough. However, our main problem is we need to play better on the defensive end of the court,” said Hooper. “We also need to find ourselves a third consistent scorer and get more from the post along with rebounding better.”

Omar Farrior was the leading scorer once again for the Wildcats going for a ridiculous 35 points.

They drop to 3-10 on the season and 1-2 in the conference. With weather issues being presented their last Friday game against Neuse Charter has been rescheduled, no date has been set.

