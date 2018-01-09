Lakewood standout among elite

Lakewood standout linebacker Luke Brewer continues to excel even after donning his Leopards jersey for the final time last year. He’ll be wearing a blue jersey when he takes part in the Blue-Grey All American Bowl game at EverBank Field, home to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I feel honored to be a part of this game. My freshman year, when a senior football player named Cody Barnett got invited to play in it, I told myself that I was going to as well,” said Brewer. “Now that I am, it feels like a dream come true.”

The Blue-Grey All American Bowl features top senior recruits who competed in combines at different NFL stadiums and training sites. This spans across the country, with All Americans representing 22 Eastern states and 17 Western states.

Among these states, a total of 6,750 athletes nationwide are up for selection to compete in the game. Of these many top recruits, Brewer was selected to play middle linebacker for the blue team. He’s one of just four athletes selected from North Carolina.

Brewer has surely earned his spot on the All American team, his work ethic is second to none and it shows in play. During his senior campaign, Brewer amassed 119 total tackles, averaging 8.5 per game, with two fumble recoveries and recording two sacks.

“It feels great knowing that all the hours that I spent in the gym and at practice paid off and that I’m getting to play in this game because of that hard work,” said Brewer.

His passion for the game doesn’t just shine through on the field either. He’s also earned a medal for being the strongest linebacker in the country, which he received after beating out all of the other linebackers who participated in the 185-pound bench press, totaling 35 reps.

“I started working out with my dad in our ‘weight barn’ when I was in elementary school and I pretty much haven’t stopped since then,” he said. “Just the drive to better myself daily is my motivation.”

Playing in this game is also a huge deal for the young standout because it will be broadcast live for the entire country to see on ESPN3. On top of that, over the last three years more than 85 percent of the All Americans that played in this game earned football scholarships.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and hope to make everyone proud. I also hope that it will provide new, exciting experiences for me,” concluded Brewer.

You can catch Brewer live during the Blue-Grey All American Bowl presented by Blue-Grey Events and ESPN, at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 13, at Jaguar Stadium.

Luke Brewer standing outside the Bon Secours Training Center during the Blue-Grey combine. He earned the medal for strongest linebacker, beating out all others during the 185-pound bench press, with 35 reps. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Luke-Brewer-1.jpg Luke Brewer standing outside the Bon Secours Training Center during the Blue-Grey combine. He earned the medal for strongest linebacker, beating out all others during the 185-pound bench press, with 35 reps. Lakewood linebacker Luke Brewer, with his LB coach Telfair Simpson, will play for Team Blue in the upcoming Blue-Grey All American Bowl. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Luke-Brewer1-1.jpg Lakewood linebacker Luke Brewer, with his LB coach Telfair Simpson, will play for Team Blue in the upcoming Blue-Grey All American Bowl. Luke Brewer runs drills leading up to this weekend’s Blue-Grey game. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Brewer3.jpg Luke Brewer runs drills leading up to this weekend’s Blue-Grey game.

Leopards’ Brewer one of just four NC selections for Blue-Grey game

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

