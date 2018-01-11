Lady Leopards dominate in first win

Playing the entire bench, Lakewood’s Lady Leopards had an easy time handling the Lady Wildcats of Hobbton Tuesday night. The final was 52-14, Lakewood.

The Lady Leopards outscored the Wildcats 12-2 in the first quarter and never looked back. By the halftime break, the Leopards were up 29-6. In the third quarter, the Leopards scored 15 while the Wildcats were scoreless. In the final frame, the Wildcats scored eight points as Aneesha Dunn got hot hitting a couple of three’s. However the Leopards also scored eight, but the game was already out of reach.

Fore the Leopards, Tamia Rich had 16 points, Kiarye Bailey had 13, India Dixon followed with 12. Alexis Bustamante and Aneesha Dunn had six each for the Wildcats.

“Quick step, quick step, quick step, I told them we needed to start it off right off the bat,” Lakewood coach Vonnie McNeil told her players before the game. “As soon as the game starts, we need to start. We are behind, really behind. This is our first win so maybe this is a step closer to make us push more for these conference games.”

The Lady Leopards stand at 1-9 on the season.

Kiraye Bailey gets up for two of her 13 points early in the game. Alexis Reid and Lakewood's Shaneris Rich go after a rebound in the Leopard's 42-14 win over the Wildcats Tuesday night.

Lakewood routs Wildcats to snap losing streak