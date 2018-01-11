Lady Horses get off schneid

The Lady Dark Horses stole a clutch win from Goldsboro Wednesday night, ending their losing streak on their home court. Trailing the majority of the game, the Horses rallied to come up with a 37-35 win.

“That was a tough conference game. I’m proud of our girls, how they keep fighting and how they keep their composure,” said head Chris Owens. “It’s like I told them take each game one at a time, we did that tonight and it’s proof we’re getting better.”

The Horses got behind by six at the end of the first quarter of the night. Goldsboro jumped out ahead early in this one going for 11 in the first. Meanwhile, the home team couldn’t find their rhythm at all only managing five to end the period.

Though they didn’t take the lead before the halftime break Clinton found their groove in the second. It started with the offense rallying for more than double the first quarters showing with 12 points. The defense also played much better slowing down Goldsboro’s offense holding them to just eight points. With the first half action coming to a close the Horses trailed by two 19-17.

The nonstop action continued into the third with Goldsboro slightly holding on to their lead by the end of it. Putting up six more the visitors increased their score to 25. The Horses went for one more with seven, which put them at 24 and trailing by one after three periods.

Then in the fourth is when they made their move against Goldsboro. Being down most of the quarter, they surged ahead during the final minutes. Ahead by four at one point, the Horses let Goldsboro hang around and take the lead back 35-34.

A few moments later, however, Nakeviah Evans got fouled at went to the line for a pair of free throws to put them back ahead. She split them hitting the second one and tying the game back up. That free throw helped lead to their win as the Horses were able to find two more points before the buzzer getting the close win.

“The leadership from Ashlyn Williams was key for us tonight and we were the better team at the free throw line to which really helped us out in the end,” said Owens.

Williams once again led all scoring for Clinton finishing with 20. Up and coming freshman standout Isa Banks also had another huge night despite going done twice with cramps. She gutted it out all the way through ending with 13.

With the streak ended the girls rise to 5-9 overall and 1-2 in the conference. They’ll look to start a win streak Friday against Wallace.

Clinton’s Jaida Faison dives for the ball toward the end of a close game against Goldsboro. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0156.jpg Clinton’s Jaida Faison dives for the ball toward the end of a close game against Goldsboro. Clinton’s Nekevian Evans shooting and hitting the game-tying free throw. The Horses were able to pull out the win over Goldsboro, 37-35. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0155.jpg Clinton’s Nekevian Evans shooting and hitting the game-tying free throw. The Horses were able to pull out the win over Goldsboro, 37-35.

Losing streak halted in gutsy win over Goldsboro

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.