Clinton steamrolls Goldsboro

The Clinton men’s basketball team, the No. 2 ranked team in the conference, went at it with the No. 1 team Goldsboro on Wednesday night — and the hometown Dark Horses dismantled the visiting team, winning big 81-41.

“This was an impressive win for January; we came out with great intensity and our defense played really good,” said head coach Randy Jordan.

The Horses had this game wrapped up by the end of the first quarter. Commanding the flow of the game on both offense and defense they flawlessly executed their game plan. Going for 34 in the first, the defense shutdown the Goldsboro offensive production allowing only 11 points.

It continued the same way into the second quarter with Clinton dictating the pace even further. Tallying up another 18 points pushing their score to 52, the defense held Goldsboro to just seven points, bringing the score at the half to a lopsided 52-18.

The trend leaked into the second half as well with no signs of Clinton letting up. The Horses rolled up the score even more with another 17 points in the third quarter, Goldsboro tallying 15 points.

The mercy rule was put into effect early in the fourth quarter. With the clock rolling, the Horses tacked on another 12 points to Goldsboro’s eight for the eventual 40-point victory.

Clinton’s Zion Autry led all scoring in this contest, going for 18, with Kris Williams behind him with 15.

With the win, the Dark Horses improve to 12-1 overall and 3-0 in conference. Riding a seven-game winning streak, they take to the court again Friday against rival team Wallace-Rose Hill.

Clinton’s Tymair McIntyre rises up for one of his three-pointers in the Dark Horses’ dominating 81-41 win over No. 1-ranked Goldsboro. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0169.jpg Clinton’s Tymair McIntyre rises up for one of his three-pointers in the Dark Horses’ dominating 81-41 win over No. 1-ranked Goldsboro. Clinton’s Kris Williams uses some fancy footwork to get past a Goldsboro defender during their home game Wednesday night. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0164.jpg Clinton’s Kris Williams uses some fancy footwork to get past a Goldsboro defender during their home game Wednesday night.

Horses run win streak to 7 with blowout victory

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.