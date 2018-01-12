Injuries plague Union in home loss

Despite good effort, the lady Spartans took a 67-31 loss at home Thursday night against Neuse Charter, the conference’s No. 1 team.

For most of the first quarter, the lady Spartans trailed the Cougars, capturing a tie once, with the quarter ending 12-10, Neuse Charter. The Spartans started the second quarter off with a shot, and tying the score, before the Cougars regained their lead.

Previously, Union has shown weakness, only allowing their tenacity and aggression to show at the end of games. During Thursday’s game, however, that drive was present early in the game, but wouldn’t prove to be enough against the Cougars.

During the first half of the game, Union captured a tie many times against Neuse Charter, but never managed to take the lead and ended the first half down five.

Along with the loss of two key players to injury, the Spartans only helped the Cougars increase their lead to 16 at the end of the third quarter. Unable to recover from the deficit, the final score was 67-31,

as the home team couldn’t hold out against the best team in the conference.

“I’m very proud of our effort tonight,” said coach Bryant Register. “We struggled after losing two key players, but luckily exam week is coming, so hopefully we can get them healed up and healthy.”

“I don’t think the score indicated how we played tonight,” continued coach Register “We really stayed on them during the first and second half. Neuse Charter is number one for a reason. They’re a good team and I saw a lot of improvement from my girls tonight.”

With this loss, Union falls to a 4-9 overall record and drop below .500 in conference play at 2-3. They look to change that next Friday taking the game on the road to Princeton.

