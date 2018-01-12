Spartan boys claim close win against Cougars

Thursday night’s win over Neuse Charter came down to the final basket for the Spartans, after going into overtime and capturing the win 79-77.

Spending most of the first quarter in the lead, Union held a margin over Neuse, despite a sudden surge of energy narrowed Union’s lead 24-16 going into the second quarter. That lead quickly shrunk in the beginning of the second, as Neuse Charter claimed a quick shot and added three to the board.

Neuse Charter heated things up, after they continued banking one three-point shot after another, closing the gap on Union, who managed to pull out the lead at the end of the first half.

That Cougar intensity continued going into the second half of the game, as the three’s continued to fall, and Neuse Charter claimed a 55-54 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Spartans surprised Neuse Charter, tying the game 65-65 in the last three minutes of the game. It looked as if the Cougars were close to scoring the victory, when Union tied the game once again and sent the game into overtime.

During the heated overtime, the score rapidly changed as each team tied the other only to pull ahead for a moment. After a free throw in the last minute and 20 seconds of the game, the Cougars tied it up once more, the score 77-77.

“It makes me nervous, but like I tell my boys every time, it’s the defense that wins us the games,” said coach Colt Pierce. “I was screaming at my boys during the last six second of overtime, this is where we want to be, playing defense for the final seconds of the game.”

As the time quickly ran out, Union scored their final basket bringing the score to 79-77 and the Cougars final push missed, resulting in Union winning.

“It made me nervous when we lost the lead at the end of the third quarter but we’re a fighting team,” said Pierce. “This is a turning point for our team, it puts us over five hundred in conference and our goal is to keep improving, I think we can every game.”

Rising to 5-9 overall and 3-2 in conference they’ll be taking their improvements to Hobbton on Monday for the MLK Jam.

Union’s Cole Bass steps in front of his man during their win Thursday night against Neuse Charter. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Cole-Bass.jpg Union’s Cole Bass steps in front of his man during their win Thursday night against Neuse Charter.

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.