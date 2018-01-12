Clinton Dark Horses roundup

With the basketball season deep underway for Sampson County, nonstop conference games have started. This was the case for the Dark Horses of Clinton as they were on the road Friday for their games.

Girls

The Lady Horses had finally turned things around after getting their comeback win earlier this week against Goldsboro, which snapped their losing streak.

Unfortunately they weren’t able to keep it going, losing another closely contest game Friday against rivals the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs. They went down on the road getting chewed up by the dogs with an eight difference, the final score in this conference match up was 51-43.

With this loss they fall to 5-10 overall while their conference record drops to 1-3, they’ll try to find more success on Thursday when they play against Spring Creek.

Boys

It was a different story for boys as they ran the Bulldogs of Wallace-Rose Hill out of their own gym Friday night, the concluding score 86-49.

The Horses continue to roll seamlessly blowing out one them after the other. Their execution, chemistry and contributions from the bench get better with each game. Not just these few thing but every part of their game gets more and more dangerous, which is further proven by their eight game winning streak.

The Dark Horse men now go to 14-1 over all and remain undefeated in the conference at 5-0. They hit the road again Thursday when they travel to take on Spring Creek.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook adn Twitter @SampsonInd.

