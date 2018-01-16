Clinton trying to find footing

The Lady Horses fell short against always tough conference rivals the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs, on the road, Friday, suffering another close loss, 51-43.

“This was a tough ball game, but we’ve got to play 32 minutes,” said head coach Chris Owens. “I thought we really came out flat and slow.”

They surely were both in the first quarter which put them in the position that they weren’t able to recover from for the remainder of the night. Allowing 14 points to be scored by the Bulldogs in the first their offense didn’t match that level of pacing. Going for only six the entire period they put themselves behind eight and would never catch back up.

The visiting Horses cleaned it up on both ends of the floor into the second quarter, matching Wallace every step of the way. They had identical production in the period, both going for 11 points. Though they got better, Clinton still found themselves down eight by halftime, 25-17.

Out of the break, they finally outplayed the home team putting up 15 in third the offense continued to pick it up. However, they only outscored Wallace by a point with them getting 14 to maintain their lead going into the fourth.

It was more of the same in the final period. The Horses offensive production dropped to mirror the second quarter with another 11 points. Meanwhile, the Dogs defended their turf with 12 more points in the fourth giving them the notch in this fight.

“Though we lost, I’m still pleased with the way we played,” said Owens. “We just have to continue to get better and stay focused.”

Captain Ashlyn Williams was the leading scorer again for the Lady Horses as she continues to play at a consistent level. She had 11 on the night. Williams’ help came from everywhere in this one with Nakeviah Evans, Montavia Monroe and Jaida Lee each with six points. Isa Banks added another five.

The Lady Dark Horses drop to 5-10 overall and 1-3 in the conference. They travel to face Spring Creek on Thursday.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

