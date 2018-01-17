Leopards get win at Hobbton

The Roseboro-Salemburg Middle boys won their basketball against Hobbton Middle 58-40 in last Wednesday’s makeup game, taking down the Wildcats at home.

The middle school Leopards jumped off to a 10-point advantage early in the game finishing the first quarter at 16-6. Both teams scored 11 in the second quarter giving Roseboro a 27-17 margin at the half.

In the third quarter, the Leopards outscored the Wildcats 19 to 11 to increase their margin to 18 points. In the final frame, both teams score 12 points for the victory in the visitors favor.

“We turned the ball over too many times,” comment Hobbton coach Jackson Temple. “We will work on it and get better. We have Sampson Middle here next week where we will see the same full court pressure.”

Kaleb James led Roseboro’s scoring effort with 16 points. Trey White had 12, Jamari Boykin had nine and Tavis Lamb chipped in eight.

Hobbton’s Colby Weeks was the leading scorer in the game with 17 points, a game high, while Bennett Darden hit for 13.

“We have come along way since the beginning of the season. We have struggled with offense but last night was an exception,” said Roseboro coach Stephen Faircloth. “Although our offense was clicking, our half court defense still needs improvement. If we can get both offense and defense working together more efficiently, we will be hard to beat. HMS played a great game and never gave up.”

“Their coach does a good job over there and prepares them well for every game. Great play from Kaleb James, Bobby Henry, Trey White, Tavis Lamb and Trent Tanner really propelled us to the win,” he continued.

“But every member of the team works hard in practice to make every minute they see on the court count. All 15 players played last night and all showed great improvement since the beginning of the season. I am proud of all of them,” concluded Faircloth.

Roseboro will host Midway Middle next when they hit the court again.

Trey White gets two of his 12 points early in the game off an easy layup after the Wildcats turned the ball over. Trailing him is Loden Bradshaw. Hobbton Middle's Colby Weeks drives for two, as Trent Tanner makes a defensive move. Weeks had a game-high 17 points.

James leads Roseboro-Salemburg in 58-40 victory