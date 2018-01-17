Lady Wildcats eke out victory

The Hobbton Middle Wildcat girls squeezed out a physical, hard fought 17-16 win over Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School (RSMS) last Wednesday. This was in a make-up game from the previous week.

RSMS had a two-point lead, 6-4, after the first quarter. The Wildcats would pick up one point against Roseboro-Salemburg’s five in the second quarter to take an 11-7 margin into the break.

This brought the first half action to a close with the home team holding a four point lead. They continued to set the tempo into the second half, though their visiting rivals made it interesting in the fourth.

The Lady Leopards had a flat third quarter scoring only two points while Hobbton picked up another four to maintain their slim advantage over the Leopards. In the final period, the lead moved back and forth with the Wildcats managing to hold on to the win by a slim one point margin. They picked up double what the Leopards had on the offensive side of the ball with six points to Roseboro’s three.

Ciara Bryant had a game-high seven points for the Wildcats, leading all scoring. Yoselyn Ramera and Jenna Powell were next in line they scored four each.

For Roseboro’s Lady Leopards, Breanna Smith did her share leading with six points and her partner was Kamari Walker, who ended with five.

“I’m really proud of the effort our girls put forth,” commented Hobbton coach Sam Bristow. “Roseboro-Salemburg is a well coached team. They have a lot of really good basketball players, it took a lot of effort for us to win. I can’t be more proud of the girls. They have played hard all year, we are looking forward to our next game.”

Both teams face county rivals once more when they hit the hardwood again. Hobbton will travel to Sampson Middle next while Roseboro-Salemburg will host Midway Middle.

Hobbton's Ciara Bryant goes for two of her seven points against Harley Matthews. The Leopards' Kamari Walker goes up over Yoselyn Ramera for two points. She had five on the game.

