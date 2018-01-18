Church Night Basketball coming soon

The annual University of Mount Olive Original Free Will Baptist Church Night Basketball Games are set for Feb. 3 in Kornegay Arena. The women’s teams are scheduled to play at 4 p.m. and the men will start at 6 p.m. The UMO Trojans will compete against North Greenville University. Tickets for both games are being sold at a special discounted price of one dollar for those who attend with a church group. During halftime, there will be a variety of activities for people of all ages. The church with the most people in attended will be awarded a scholarship. For more information, contact Tim Woodard at twoodard@umo.edu.

The annual University of Mount Olive Original Free Will Baptist Church Night Basketball Games are set for Feb. 3 in Kornegay Arena. The women’s teams are scheduled to play at 4 p.m. and the men will start at 6 p.m. The UMO Trojans will compete against North Greenville University. Tickets for both games are being sold at a special discounted price of one dollar for those who attend with a church group. During halftime, there will be a variety of activities for people of all ages. The church with the most people in attended will be awarded a scholarship. For more information, contact Tim Woodard at twoodard@umo.edu. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CN.jpg The annual University of Mount Olive Original Free Will Baptist Church Night Basketball Games are set for Feb. 3 in Kornegay Arena. The women’s teams are scheduled to play at 4 p.m. and the men will start at 6 p.m. The UMO Trojans will compete against North Greenville University. Tickets for both games are being sold at a special discounted price of one dollar for those who attend with a church group. During halftime, there will be a variety of activities for people of all ages. The church with the most people in attended will be awarded a scholarship. For more information, contact Tim Woodard at twoodard@umo.edu.