Horses streak reaches nine straight

The Dark Horses men have been firing on all cylinders this season, which has landed them quite a winning streak. They put that streak on the line Friday night, at home, against East Duplin beating them 64-23.

“We didn’t play good in the first half, but we turned it around in the second half,” Trevor Leggett said. “We just got to keep playing and doing what coach says and we’ll be fine.”

Leggett finished the night with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

“Like he said we just came out flat. When coach told us we didn’t have any energy I just went out there and gave it all I got,” Jalen Owens said. “Then we came out strong in the second half and finished, now we just need to stay on our toes and make sure we don’t let people hang around.”

Owens came off the bench for five points and two assists on the game.

The first was extremely slow specially for a Horses team that runs up and down the court better than anyone in the county. Going for only 11, they still managed to have the lead at the end of the period as the Panthers only went for six.

Clinton picked it up in the second, although it wasn’t by much. Getting 2 extra, they went for 13 before the half. Defense played solid again only giving up seven. Still this increased the Horses lead to 11, the score after two 24-13.

“We were just sluggish, had no energy and no get up and go, we played their tempo in the first half before we got it going in the second,” said head coach Randy Jordan.

The offense definitely got it going in the third quarter more than doubling the entire first half’s overall score. Giving themselves a 30 point lead by the end of the third they went for 28 to get that far ahead. While the defense continued to dominate the Panthers keeping them under double digit scoring again with just nine points, the score going into the fourth 52-22.

It was more of the same in the last period of the night with Clinton’s offense adding on another 12 to round out their win. As the offense kept on rolling they sparked the mercy rule with five minutes left to play. The most astonishing part about the game came in the fourth and it was the Horses defense allowing East Duplin only one point during the whole quarter.

“We picked it up in the second and defense really picked it up,” Jordan said. “The fact that they found away to win despite not playing and practicing for awhile is proof that they’re getting better. I’m pleased with our intensity and how well we out rebounded them but like I always say we still have a long way to go.”

Kris Williams and Dewan Lesesne were the leading scorers in this contest, Williams ended with 16 points and Lesesne had 12.

With the win secured, the Dark Horses move to 14-1 overall and 5-0 in their conference play. They will will put their now nine game win streak to the test again Monday when they travel to Spring Creek.

Tymair McIntyre rises up from beyond the arc in their win Friday. The Dark Horses remain spotless in the conference at 5-0. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CVED.jpg Tymair McIntyre rises up from beyond the arc in their win Friday. The Dark Horses remain spotless in the conference at 5-0. Kahari Williams getting the easy two in the lane. He finished with four points and helped the Horses reach their ninth win in a row. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CVED1.jpg Kahari Williams getting the easy two in the lane. He finished with four points and helped the Horses reach their ninth win in a row.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

