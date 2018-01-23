And the streak goes on

The Clinton Dark Horses men’s basketball team kept their win streak from being disrupted on Monday when they faced Spring Creek Gators, blowing out the home team by a final score of 67-45.

In the early stages of the game, the Horses had this game working in their favor and had the Gators playing their game. Ending the first quarter with a nine-point lead, the offense was clicking again like it has all season, going for 20 to the Gators’ 11 points.

The second quarter was much more unproductive, offensively, compared to what they had done in the previous quarter. Matching Spring Creeks first quarter showing the Horses only went 11 but the defense was even tighter in the second. They held them to just nine points to end the quarter, this gave them their 31-20 lead going into the break.

The visiting Dark Horses cleaned it up on offense after the adjustments they made during halftime. While already ahead by 11 points they burned up the scoreboard with another 18 in the third. However, the defense slipped up a little and gave up 15 though it didn’t do much damage to their big lead.

They had it firing on all cylinders again in the fourth with the closest play that looked like it did at the start of the game. Matching the scoring done in the third they went for another 18 points to close out the night. Defense got it together and finished off the Gators as they were held to just 10. This concluded another conference match as the Horses continue to roll even on the road taking this one by 22.

The Horses had a great night, shooting 42 percent from the floor on 23-55. Their three points shooting was pretty good again going 8-17 for 47 percent from deep. Though they were hit or miss at the free throw line hitting 13-26 at 50 percent. They more than made up for it with their 34 rebounds, 15 assists, four blocks and 17 steals all while limiting their turnovers to just nine.

Xzavier Howard put on a show in this one going for 20 points he led all scoring. His backup came from Kris Williams and Dewan Lesesne who had 11 and 10 respectively.

With yet another win, the Horses push to 15-1 and remain clean in their conference play at 6-0. With the win streak now sitting at 10 straight they’ll put it to the test once again when they travel to Midway on Wednesday.

