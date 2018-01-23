Lady Horses find another win

The Lady Dark Horses found themselves another win on Monday night during their make-up game against Spring Creek, toughing out a road win against the Gators, 54-50.

“This was a great win on the road, they were a tough team, but our defense played really well which helped lead us to a victory,” said head coach Chris Owens.

The night started out rocky for Clinton who was down by five by the end of the first quarter. The Gators offense found success early and went for 15 to establish their game-plan. While the visiting Horses played decent they were only able to get 10 points.

Then in the second quarter Clinton woke up on both offense and defense, which built them a lead they rode all the way to the end. Going for more than double what they scored in the first they ripped off 22 as the offense ignited in the second. Defense also cut Spring Creek’s scoring by three giving up 12 to end the period and take a 32-26 lead into the break.

Then in the third they kept the lead over the home team by outscoring them by two. The defense continued its consistent play keeping them to just 13 this time. While the offense for the Horses slowed down they still managed to add another 15 points onto the lead.

Fortunately they had a solid lead going into the fourth as they loss all offensive presence in the final period. Going for single digits with seven points they didn’t do to well. The key to the victory, their defense, played at the same level all game and gave up just 10 points, the lowest allowed all night. Thanks to that outstanding defense they walked away with a four point win in another conference match.

“Though our defense really won us the game it was the fact that we finally played together as a unit that helped us secure this win as well, which we’ve been aiming to do all year,” Owens concluded.

Leading scorers in this game were Ashlyn Williams and Isa Banks. Williams had an insane night tallying up 28 points while Banks finished with six.

The Lady Horses now sit at 6-11 overall and 2-4 in the conference. They get a chance at Midway again, for the third time this season, Wednesday on the road.

Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams cuts through two defenders for the tough layup during last week’s game against East Duplin. She cut through the defense all against Spring Creek Monday, leading the Lady Horses to a win with her 28 points. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CVED2-1.jpg Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams cuts through two defenders for the tough layup during last week’s game against East Duplin. She cut through the defense all against Spring Creek Monday, leading the Lady Horses to a win with her 28 points.

Standout senior Williams leads way again

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.