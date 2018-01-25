Lakewood takes it to Union

The Lady Leopards of Leopards beat up on their cross-county rivals Union on Wednesday night, 69-41.

Three minutes into the game, the Lady Spartans were behind the Leopards after an 8-0 run to start things off, but a Union three-pointer, to go with another shot and free throw brought the score back to 8-6. the score stood at 15-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Union was able to close the gap to 15-12, but things got intense for the remainder of the half. By the end of the second, the Spartans had fallen behind by 10 points, at 30-20, giving Union an uphill battle in the game’s second half.

The Leopards were able to widen that gap, doubling up the Spartans at 46-23. Union fought back again, the score standing at 55-37, but then it was all Lakewood, ending the game on a 14-4 run toward the eventual 69-41 final.

“It was a tough game,” said Lakewood coach Vonnie McNeil. “We had a break and it hurt our game so one of our biggest struggles was getting back into the playing mindset. We need to work on defense and go back to the drawing board to start fresh.”

“Bottom line, we fought hard tonight,” said Union coach Bryant Register. “We got a bit lazy in the second half and it freed Lakewood to turn a 10-12 point game into a 30-point game. I told my girls we fought well a in few spots but we’ve got to work on it more, and if we miss a shot we have to work to recover from it defensively.”

Union’s Ashanti Corbett and Lindsey Ammons were out for the game, the latter with a knee injury.

Union’s loss brings them to 4-11 overall and 2-5 in the conference. They’ll be battling at North Duplin on Friday. Lakewood will be playing at Rosewood on Friday and are now 3-9 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Lakewood's Kiarye Bailey sizes up a defender earlier in the season. Bailey led her team with 15 points in Wednesday's win over Union.

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

