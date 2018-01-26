Midway Middle tops Hobbton

Midway Middle’s boys finished the regular season with a 47-32 win over the Hobbton Wildcats Thursday evening.

For three quarters, the game was close with the lead changing several times. However, down the stretch, the Raiders proved too much for the Wildcats. The Raiders had a 7-6 lead after the first quarter. By halftime, the Wildcats had built up a 3-point margin leading 18-15. Midway the second quarter the game was tied at 11. The Wildcats went up by 7 for an 18-11 lead before the Raiders cut the margin back. After three quarters, the Raiders held a slim 23-21 lead after tying the game at 19-19 and 21-21. With 3:12 left in the game, the Raiders had a 27-24 lead. In the last three minutes, the Raiders opened up the game as the Wildcats hit a cold shooting streak. The Raider defense stiffened some as well.

The Raiders’ Warren Naylor led all scorers with 19 points. Trey Gregory finished with 14 and Nate Smith had 8. For the Wildcats, Jacuar Capers had 9, Bennett Darden had 8 and Justin Renton finished with 7.

“In the first half, our shots weren’t going down,” commented Midway coach Joshua Bullard. “But Hobbton played great today, they played very well. In the second half we switched to man-to-man and I thought that caused Hobbton to make some turnovers. I think that’s what sunk the game for us. But, Hobbton played very well.”

“We handled the press better this time around and really hit the boards hard tonight,” said Hobbton Middle coach Jackson Temple. “We came out of the locker room ready to play. In the fourth quarter, Midway’s steals for back-to-back threes was the game changer. Not to to take away from how hard we played and we put it all out there tonight. Thanks to the eighth graders and I wish them the best on their journey through high school.”

Both Hobbton Middle and Midway Middle will be playing in the first round of the Middle School Championship starting Monday.

Bennett Darden goes up through the Raider defense for two of his eight points in the Wildcats' loss to Midway Thursday. Trey Gregory goes to the basket over Hobbton's Colby Weeks for two of his game-high 19 points.