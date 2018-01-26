Raider girls stay unbeaten going into tourney

The Hobbton Middle girls hosted the Midway Middle girls in the last regular season game Thursday afternoon. Midway kept their undefeated streak alive with a 26-10 win over the Wildcats.

The first quarter was close with Midway taking a 7-3 advantage into the first break. In the second quarter, the Raiders scored 4 points to the Wildcats’ 2 for an 11-5 halftime advantage. In the third quarter the Raiders picked up 5 against 3 for the Wildcats. The final quarter was all Raiders as they scored 10 points against two for the Wildcats.

Leah Culbreth and Rylie Williams shared scoring honors with six points apiece. Kris’Shyia McCoy had three. Jaycie Byrd, Alyssa Hargrove, Deniah Holder and Jenna McLamb had two each. Anaya West, Culbreth, Hargrove, Holder and McLamb had four rebounds each. Culbreth and McKoy were credited with three steals each.

“I have been working with my girls on boxing out,” commented Midway coach Selena Joseph. “They are still not doing it so it’s something we are continuing to work on. Our outside shots are still weak. But, I felt both teams played great defense. We struggled with our shooting since Hobbton has definitely improved on their defense. My girls still have to work on the inside game.”

The top-seed Raiders will host the three-seed in the county Monday to begin the middle school championship. The fourth seed will travel to the second seed.

Ciara Bryant, the shortest player on the floor, drives through a sea of arms for two of her five points in the Wildcats’ loss to Midway. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Ciara-Bryanthms.jpg Ciara Bryant, the shortest player on the floor, drives through a sea of arms for two of her five points in the Wildcats’ loss to Midway. Kris’Shyia McCkoy drives past a defender. She finished with three points and four rebounds. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Kris-Shyia-McKoy.jpg Kris’Shyia McCkoy drives past a defender. She finished with three points and four rebounds.