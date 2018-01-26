Hobbton track teams place third

The Hobbton Wildcat indoor track team competed Wednesday at the Coastal 1A/2A Super Meet at Heide Trask high school. Both men and women finished an overall third place for the meet. Along with Hobbton, North Brunswick, Pender, Trask and Whiteville participated.

In the men’s 1,000-meter run, Xavier McLamb finished second with a time of 3:02.0. David Torres-Molina finished fifth in 3:14.0. Melvin Cinto of Hobbton finished fifth in the men’s 1,600-meter run. McLamb finished the 3,200-meter run in third with a time of 11:36.0, 54 seconds behind the leader from North Brunswick.

Hobbton finished fourth in the 4×200 relay with the team of Ethan Aman, Montrell Parker, Josh Polk and Torres-Molina.

Polk finished first in the 300 meter dash with a time of 36.4 seconds over a second faster the second place.

In the 500-meter dash, Parker finished third with a time of 1:15.5. Polk finished the 55-meter dash in 6.5 seconds.

Donnie Davis finished second in the shot put with a distance of 38 feet, 9.5 inches. The best throw was over 47 feet. Bailey McCullen finished fourth with a throw of 31 feet, 2 inches.

In the women’s 1,000 meter run, India Alston finished second with a time of 3:56.3. Denisse Sada finished fifth in 4:31.9.

Yocelyn Rivera finished third in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 6 inches. Lakelyn Bass finished first in the women’s long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 9 inches. She also took the triple jump with a distance of 33 feet, 5 inches.

Hobbton’s 4×200 relay team consisting of India Alston, Lakelyn Bass, MarTichia Parker and Denisse Sada finished second with a time of 1:56.7. The 4×800 relay garnered another second place for the Wildcats with a time of 13:37.0. The team is made up of Krystal Martinez, Ashley Ramos, Yocelyn Rivera and Denisse Sada.

The Hobbton 4×400 relay team of India Alston, Lakelyn Bass, Ashley Ramos and Yocelyn Rivera took first place with a time of 4:42.6. Janet Thompson took fourth in the women’s 500-meter dash.

Meghan McCullen took third place in the shot put with a throw of 23 feet, 6.5 inches.

For the state indoor track championship Feb. 9-10 in Winston Salem, Hobbton qualified Josh Polk in the 55-meter and 300-meter dash. The 4×400 relay team of Aman, Parker, Torres-Molina and Polk is also qualified. Alternate for the relays are Xavier McLamb and Melvin Cinto.

India Alston is qualified in the 500-meter dash. The 4×200 relay team of Alston, Janet Thompson, Sada and Bass are also qualified. Bass qualified in the triple jump, high jump and pole vault. Relay alternates are M. Parker and Ashley Ramos.