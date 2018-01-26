Lady Raiders breeze past Goldsboro

The Lady Raiders of Midway defended their home court and undefeated record on Thursday night against Goldsboro, their tough defense leading the way again as they set the tempo early to breeze to victory, 63-42.

“We played good at times and not so good at times, we got a little lazier on defense than I’d like but overall we had a good night,” said head coach Allen McLamb.

The defense was anything but lazy in the first quarter as the margin set by the end of it, thanks to the defense, was enough to let them cruise to a win. Ripping off points in the first Midway went for 24 to establish a huge double digit lead early. Defensive play was just as scary, with the Raiders holding the Cougars to just nine points.

The Raiders managed to maintain their double-digit lead into the break, even though Goldsboro actually outscored the Raiders 16-14 in the second quarter on the way to the 38-25 halftime advantage for Midway.

The third quarter flew by as it was slow and unproductive by both teams. Each team only went for single digit scoring the difference being a point. Midway only put up eight to close the third while Goldsboro had seven.

The ladies cleaned it up in the fourth with another 17 points added to their already nice lead. Defense held the Cougars to 10 and closed this one out by 19.

“We were able to work a lot of people in tonight and saw some good basketball,” said McLamb. “Specially from Alyssa Wrench who was solid on defense and on the boards.”

Leah Williams continues to lead this offense as she did again in this game with 19 points. Wrench and JJ Sankey had her back they had 14 and 12 respectively.

The Lady Raiders improved to 16-0 and 6-0 in the conference and were to play Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday.

JJ Sankey shakes off a Goldsboro defender during their game Thursday night. She finished the game with 12 points. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_jjmhs.jpg JJ Sankey shakes off a Goldsboro defender during their game Thursday night. She finished the game with 12 points. Leah Williams drives down the middle of the lane for an easy two points. She led Midway to another victory with her 19 points. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_lwmhs.jpg Leah Williams drives down the middle of the lane for an easy two points. She led Midway to another victory with her 19 points.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

