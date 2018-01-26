Goldsboro bests Midway men

The Midway men couldn’t keep their pace they had in the early parts of game against Goldsboro. Though they were plenty scrappy and full of fight, Goldsboro’s size proved to be to much in the end, the final 81-50.

“I am really proud of how we hustled and of our fight tonight, but ultimately the size and length was too much,” said Midway head coach Joe Easley.

They may have lost this game pretty big, but it wasn’t a one-sided game from the opening tip-off. The Raiders were actually only down four by the end of the first quarter. Midway had 15 to the Cougars’ 19.

Midway’s offense got better in the second quarter showing they could score a lot points against this visiting defense. They rallied for three more in the period going 18 but the defense began to struggle. The Cougar’s started using their size to push past the home teams defense as they went for 25.

After two quarters of play, the Raiders found themselves down 44-33 going into the break, the third period being the turning point.

The game was blown out of proportion during the third when it was all Goldsboro for the entire eight minutes. With hardly any offensive production, the Raiders had just eight points to the Cougars’ 27. It didn’t change much in the fourth as Midway just couldn’t find their stride in the second half. A 10-9 final quarter for Goldsboro preserved the margin, which finished at 31 points.

“The way this group never gives up, even when things are down, is a very key element to success. These guys refuse to quit and it can only lead to good things for us. The crowd was with them all night too and I’m glad for the way they stayed behind us,” said Easley.

Colby Pope lead the way in scoring for his team in this contested ending with 11 on the night.

With the loss Midway dropped to 5-10 overall and 0-6 in the conference. There were to play their third consecutive home game Friday, against Wallace-Rose Hill.

Cole Parker rises up near the out-of-bounds line, trying to wrestle control of the ball in Midway’s Thursday night loss to Goldsboro. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_cpmhs.jpg Cole Parker rises up near the out-of-bounds line, trying to wrestle control of the ball in Midway’s Thursday night loss to Goldsboro. Midway’s Colby Pope gets two of 11 points on an easy layup attempt. He led all scorers in a 81-50 loss to Goldsboro. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_cpmhs1.jpg Midway’s Colby Pope gets two of 11 points on an easy layup attempt. He led all scorers in a 81-50 loss to Goldsboro.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

