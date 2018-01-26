Hobbton falls to Princeton

The Hobbton Wildcat men lost a tough, physical matchup with Princeton Friday night. The final was 62-53, Princeton.

The Wildcats jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first quarter. However, in the second quarter their shooting as well as Princeton’s defense changed. The Bulldogs scored 25 points to Hobbton’s 8 in the second quarter. By the end of the third quarter, after leading by 17 at one point, Hobbton had narrowed the margin to two at 39-37, Princeton. In the final frame Princeton kept up the pressure and outscored the Wildcats again. They scored 23 to Hobbton’s 16.

Omar Farrior led the Wildcat effort with 15. Dalyn Owens had 13, Will Simmons scored eight and two others had six apiece.

“We played hard but we just couldn’t pull it out,” commented Hobbton coach Alfonza Hooper. “We jumped out on them to start with and then let them get away. The played some 2-2-1 man to man and that hurt us some. Omar Farrior, our star player, fouled out in the fourth quarter and that hurt.”

The Wildcats, 3-4 in the conference, are home again Monday night with Rosewood in a snow make-up game.

Hobbton’s Omar Farrior goes down the lane for two of his 15 points in the Wildcats’ loss to Princeton. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Farrior.jpg Hobbton’s Omar Farrior goes down the lane for two of his 15 points in the Wildcats’ loss to Princeton. Hobbton’s Dalyn Owens get two of his 13 points late in the game. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Owens.jpg Hobbton’s Dalyn Owens get two of his 13 points late in the game.

Wildcats dip below .500 in conference