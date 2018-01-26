Lady Raiders get another W

The Midway Lady Raiders shut down Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday night, leading wire-to-wire for the 64-37 victory to remain undefeated on the season.

Midway opened up a 21-5 margin early on the way to a 31-17 halftime lead. The home team continued to hold the Bulldogs at bay in the second half, outscoring them 12-5 in the third for a 43-22 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Wallace-Rose Hill had no answer for a dominant Midway team, which won another quarter en route toward a dominant 64-37 result.

The Lady Raiders notched yet another win and improved to 17-0 on the season. They will meet East Duplin at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they attempt to get their 18th straight.

Midway men fall to Bulldogs

The Midway men fell Friday night to Wallace-Rose-Hill by a score of 60-38.

“I felt like our guys fought hard, but it was our third game in three nights after Clinton and Goldsboro and we missed a lot of shots,” said Midway coach Joseph Easley. “Pretty sure it was fatigue, but that’s what playing three great teams will do to you. We’ll have to work hard on it.”

In the waning moments of the final quarter, a 15-minute break in the action took place after a fan in the stands fell ill. Holding two blankets to give the man privacy, students, staff, nurses and members of the community saw to the man’s health. After helping the man onto a gurney, Midway’s sports director Beth Best led the audience and players in a quick prayer for the ailing man and the game resumed.

Despite fighting hard, Midway lost more ground in the fourth quarter and even with the break near the end of the game, they were simply unable to catch up to the Bulldogs’ commanding lead.

“I learned what it will take to beat physical teams,” explained Easley. “We need to get a body on them and keep them to one shot. We’ve got to defensive rebound better and work on offense. We had a tough time getting shots and working together in the half court and need to work on our press break. But we’ll work hard on our chemistry and work on these things and I think we’ll come back strong and be able to win things next time.”

Midway drops to 5-11 overall and are winless in conference play. They will meet East Duplin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Midway’s Leah Williams plays some defense on a Wallace-Rose Hill counterpart. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Leah-Williams.jpg Midway’s Leah Williams plays some defense on a Wallace-Rose Hill counterpart. Chris Froat|Sampson Independent Midway’s Alexis Jackson fights for the ball between Bulldogs. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_alexis-jackson.jpg Midway’s Alexis Jackson fights for the ball between Bulldogs. Chris Froat|Sampson Independent

Improve to 17-0 on season; Midway men defeated