Rosewood drops Wildcats

The Hobbton Wildcat men lost to Rosewood Monday night at home in Carolina 1A basketball action. The final score was 56-46, Rosewood.

The Eagles jumped out to a 10 point lead at the end of the first quarter after holding the Wildcats scoreless for much of the first, the first quarter score was 14-4. The second quarter score was much closer with the Wildcats picking up 12 points to the Eagles 13 points. However, the Eagles still had 27-16 edge.

That lead held in the third quarter as well with Rosewood finishing the quarter with an eight point lead at 36-28. In the final frame, the Wildcats cut into Rosewood’s lead getting it down to five points with two minutes left. Rosewood scored 20 points in the quarter while the Wildcats picked up 18.

For the Wildcats, Omar Farrior picked up 24 points. Jaylan Holliday had seven.

“It was a tough loss to Rosewood tonight,” commented Hobbton coach Alfonza Hooper. “They play a great zone, they are a well disciplined team, they run their sets and really make you play defense.”

“It seemed like the first half we just couldn’t get a rhythm. They took us out of everything we wanted to do. We were rushing our shots instead of being poised and relaxed and taking our time,” he added. “We rushed a lot of shots and they just beat us on the boards.”

“We were much better in the second half but the little things got in our way. That’s been our problem the whole year,” Hooper concluded.

The Wildcats travel to Neuse Charter Tuesday night and to Union Thursday night. They currently sit at 5-14 overall and 3-5 in the conference.

The Lady Wildcats, with only six players dressed, lost 48-7, still remaining without a win on the season.

Jaylan Holliday gets airborne for two of his seven points in the Wildcats’ loss to Rosewood Monday night. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Jaylan-Holliday.jpg Jaylan Holliday gets airborne for two of his seven points in the Wildcats’ loss to Rosewood Monday night. Jordan Pearsall muscles his way for a score Monday night. He didn’t get much offense but was big on defense. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Jordan-Pearsall.1.jpg Jordan Pearsall muscles his way for a score Monday night. He didn’t get much offense but was big on defense.

