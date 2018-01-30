Midway’s struggles continue

The struggles continued for the Midway Raiders basketball team on Wednesday night as they hosted East Duplin. East Duplin didn’t particularly dominate the game, rather the Panthers gradually pulled away throughout the duration of the contest en route to a 58-43 victory.

Early on, it looked as though the Panthers were on the verge of pulling away as they quickly built a seven point advantage at 11-4. Though the Raiders offense sputtered in the opening frame, East Duplin‘s offense also slowed down, keeping the game within a manageable 14-7 margin.

The Panthers dealt their most damage in the second quarter as they doubled up the Raiders and out scored them 17-8 to build a comfortable 31-15 lead by the half.

The third quarter saw Midway continue to fight as the Raiders on multiple occasions were able to trim the Panthers lead to under double digits. Still, East Duplin was resilient and maintained a 12-point advantage at 43-31 headed to the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers once again staved off a couple of Midway runs and after increasing their lead to as many as 18 points, was able to put the Raiders away for good, winning 58-43.

Scoring leaders for Midway were Cole Parker with 12 points and Caegan Jackson with seven. Lashann Autry and Hykeem Rains also each contributed six points.

With the loss, Midway falls to 5-12 overall and remains winless in the conference at 0-8. They will be back in action on Friday as they celebrate Senior Night against James Kenan.

Midway’s Lashann Autry drives the lane in Monday’s loss to East Duplin. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_LA.jpg Midway’s Lashann Autry drives the lane in Monday’s loss to East Duplin.

Still looking for first conference win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Writer

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@gmail.com.

