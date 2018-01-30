Deacon Jones gives to recreation

Deacon Jones of Clinton, along with Chevrolet, is continuing its partnership with the City of Clinton Recreation and Parks Department with the Chevy Youth Baseball Program. Deacon Jones has provided new baseball equipment, along with a $500 check to be used for the Clinton Recreation Baseball Program. Deacon Jones will be bringing in Chevrolet to one of the select games on the schedule during the Clinton Recreation Baseball season for the opportunity to complete 25 test drives during the night. If the 25 test drives are completed in full, another $500 check will be awarded to the City of Clinton Recreation and Parks Department. An official date will be announced later. For more information, contact Deacon Jones’ Chevy Youth Baseball Program coordinator Curt Smith Jr. at 910-592-2133. Pictured, from left, are: City Recreation Athletic Director David Wall, Deacon Jones’ Curt Smith Jr., and City Recreation Director Jonathan Allen.

Deacon Jones of Clinton, along with Chevrolet, is continuing its partnership with the City of Clinton Recreation and Parks Department with the Chevy Youth Baseball Program. Deacon Jones has provided new baseball equipment, along with a $500 check to be used for the Clinton Recreation Baseball Program. Deacon Jones will be bringing in Chevrolet to one of the select games on the schedule during the Clinton Recreation Baseball season for the opportunity to complete 25 test drives during the night. If the 25 test drives are completed in full, another $500 check will be awarded to the City of Clinton Recreation and Parks Department. An official date will be announced later. For more information, contact Deacon Jones’ Chevy Youth Baseball Program coordinator Curt Smith Jr. at 910-592-2133. Pictured, from left, are: City Recreation Athletic Director David Wall, Deacon Jones’ Curt Smith Jr., and City Recreation Director Jonathan Allen. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_deacon.jpg Deacon Jones of Clinton, along with Chevrolet, is continuing its partnership with the City of Clinton Recreation and Parks Department with the Chevy Youth Baseball Program. Deacon Jones has provided new baseball equipment, along with a $500 check to be used for the Clinton Recreation Baseball Program. Deacon Jones will be bringing in Chevrolet to one of the select games on the schedule during the Clinton Recreation Baseball season for the opportunity to complete 25 test drives during the night. If the 25 test drives are completed in full, another $500 check will be awarded to the City of Clinton Recreation and Parks Department. An official date will be announced later. For more information, contact Deacon Jones’ Chevy Youth Baseball Program coordinator Curt Smith Jr. at 910-592-2133. Pictured, from left, are: City Recreation Athletic Director David Wall, Deacon Jones’ Curt Smith Jr., and City Recreation Director Jonathan Allen.