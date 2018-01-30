Horses gallop to another win

The Clinton Dark Horse men refused to be taken down yet again, besting James Kenan Monday night as they defended their home court. Beating yet another team by double digits, they jetted past the Tigers in conference action, 88-65.

“We came out bad in the first half, but we played better in the second half. We just need to keep our momentum going, continue to play hard and come out with energy,” said Horses player Xzavier Howard.

“We’ve got to be better on defense and really start taking people out of the game. Regardless we’re having a good season and we know we can win it. We just need to stay hungry,” added Clinton’s Tymair McIntyre.

Though they ended up winning by 20-plus points the game started out shaky with the Horses having some miscues on both ends of the floor. However, in typical Clinton fashion, they cleaned it up quickly like they have all season, and ended the first quarter with an 11-point lead, 21-10.

The offense kept it going in the second quarter scoring 22 points to James Kenan’s 17 to go into halftime up 43-27.

The third was still all Clinton. They didn’t let up on the Tigers pushing the lead to above 20 points by the end of the period. With things working in all aspects of the game, they ended the third with a 67-45 advantage.

There was a lot of scoring done in the fourth, but it never put the Horses at risk. Add on another 21 from Clinton and another 20 from the Tigers and this game’s 23-point margin of victory was in the home team’s favor.

“We were still a little sluggish, put I’ll say one thing: When we to come and play, I mean we can really play. We‘ve still got to get better on defense and continue to work on the little things, but this group a lot fun to coach,” said head coach Randy Jordan.

Kris Williams was the lead scorer this go around ending the game with 16 points and Howard was behind him having 15. Trevor Leggett also had a big night with 14. Dewan Lesesne finished with 13.

“I know it’s a cliche, but we are taking it one day and one game at a time. Our guys are focused and getting better. I’m happy with tonight and, like I’ve said a bunch of times, we’ve still got a long way to go,” Jordan concluded.

With the win, the Dark Horses are now 17-1 and 8-0 in conference, remaining number one in the state. They were set to take on the previously-ranked No. 1 Goldsboro on the road Tuesday.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

