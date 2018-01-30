Clinton loses tight contest

The Lady Horses came up short against visiting James Kenan in conference play Monday night. After a lackluster first half, Clinton had a chance to win in the end but couldn’t pull through, dropping a close 54-51 contest.

The first quarter was pretty close but it saw Kenan come out ahead by three points by the end of it. With 12 to start things off the Horses were hot on their heels going for nine.

Both teams dropped off on offense in the second quarter, especially the Horses. The Tigers went for four less with only eight before the half. Even worse was the home team as Clinton was only able to get four more points before the end of the period. Though they played really sloppy in the first half they only found themselves down 20-13 by halftime.

Clinton was a different team after the break with outstanding overall play in the third quarter. Going for more than they did in the first half and outscoring James Kenan by five, they went for 20 to the visitors’ 14. With a completely turn around the Horses found themselves in the lead 36-34.

It wasn’t meant to be as the Tigers mirrored the offensive previously by Clinton getting 20 of their own to close out the night. With them coming up short near the end and only putting up 15 more they fell in this contest by three.

“It was a tough loss. We had a chance to win, but this is a sign that we are getting better. We still need to work on boxing out, which hurt us there at the end, but overall I’m pleased with everything we did tonight,” said Clinton coach Chris Owens.

Ashlyn Williams lit up the scoreboard once again going for 32 points, she had a lot of help from Isa Banks who finished with a game high 15 points.

Another loss brings the Lady Dark Horses to 6-13 overall and 2-6 in the conference. They were to face Goldsboro for the second time this season on the road Tuesday.

The Lady Horses in their all pink uniforms. They will be accepting donations at home games this week that will be sent to the Kay Yow Foundation. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_chspink.jpg The Lady Horses in their all pink uniforms. They will be accepting donations at home games this week that will be sent to the Kay Yow Foundation. Montavia Monroe pursues a Tigers player downcourt as she goes for a steal attempt. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_MM.jpg Montavia Monroe pursues a Tigers player downcourt as she goes for a steal attempt.

