Union holds off Lakewood

The second match in two weeks between the Union Spartans and Lakewood Leopards was an exciting one, Union was able to hold off the visiting Leopards, losing 79-72.

While beginning the game behind, Lakewood tied the Spartans and eventually took the lead by the final four minutes of the first quarter. Despite the lead changing twice, the final score for the quarter was 24-19, the advantage with Union.

The Leopards closed the gap to a single point within the first minute of the second quarter. Union began to pull away a bit as the quarter went on. By the time the quarter entered the final two minutes, Union was holding a steady lead with a score of 38-31. This lead gave the Spartans the footing they needed to begin pushing the Leopards.

Union made an impressive shot at the sound of the buzzer to end the first half seven points ahead of Lakewood.

Going into the third quarter at 43-36, Union started the second half with a burst, quickly extending the lead to 49-36.

Hitting a stride in the final quarter, the Leopards pushed the Spartans hard, shrinking the gap between them from 14 to six in the waning moments, but time just ran out on visiting Lakewood.

Union improves to 8-11 overall and 5-4 in conference and will take on another county rival, Hobbton, on Thursday. The Leopards fall to 1-14 on the season and 1-6 in their conference play. They will take on North Duplin next.

Lakewood’s Jacob Perez tries to blow past a Spartan defender in their close loss to Union Tuesday night. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_LWvU.jpg Lakewood’s Jacob Perez tries to blow past a Spartan defender in their close loss to Union Tuesday night. Leopards’ Melvin Henderson goes up for block on a shot from the perimeter by Union. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_LWvU1.jpg Leopards’ Melvin Henderson goes up for block on a shot from the perimeter by Union.

Leopards’ rally fall short

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

