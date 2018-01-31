Lady Leopards roll over Union

Despite the Union Lady Spartans’ best fight, the Lakewood Lady Leopards earned a sound victory 65-41 on the road Tuesday night.

The teams’ second match in as many weeks, Lakewood once again earned a victory over Union.

“Each and every time, they give us a fight,” said Lakewood coach Vonnie McNeil. “We kept our mindset, kept the focus on — it’s hard to do against such a tough team, but we worked hard on keeping it up.”

With a first quarter that ended at 17-8, the Leopards were setting up for a strong game early on. Lakewood kept the pressure on, and were able to widen the gap slightly going into halftime, the score at the break standing at 28-16.

The Leopards held a 19-point advantage over the Spartans by the end of the third, seizing the game heading into the final quarter. Again improving its advantage ever so slightly, Lakewood finished with the 65-41 advantage and the resounding victory over Union.

“We still need to work on our defense,” said McNeil. “We let too many plays slip through and our offense was a bit sloppy. We’ll work hard at improving those weak points before the next game.”

The Leopards will be playing against North Duplin Wednesday. They keep improving and currently sit at 4-11 overall and 4-3 in the conference. The Spartans fall to 5-12 overall and 3-6 in conference. They will try and turn it around Thursday against Hobbton.

