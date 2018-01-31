Horses crushed in Goldsboro rematch

The Lady Horses weren’t able to steal a win late in game like they did in their first matchup against Goldsboro. Getting behind big early they were’t able to recover from it going down by 26, the result 68-42.

The first quarter tells the whole story for this game as the Cougars made it clear they weren’t messing this go-around. Going for the most in this period than they would all night Goldsboro went for an unbelievable 32 points. Clinton played alright on offense with 15 but their defense put them way to far behind.

It was more of the same in the second minus the 30 plus scoring from the previous period. While they didn’t go for 32 the Cougars added another 18 to the already huge lead. Meanwhile on Clinton’s end they dropped off with their offense only hitting 10 to close the half, the score 50-25.

The Dark Horses played much better in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit. Only being outscored by a point in the third, it was 12 for Clinton, 13 for the home team.

There wasn’t much excitement in the fourth as both team played terribly. Going for only five points by both sides the game concluded with an unfortunate loss for Clinton.

Ashlyn Williams went out early in the game due to injury and didn’t return. She had eight points before that. With her missing, Isa Banks carried the load leading all scoring with 16 points. Her help came from Jaida Faison who ended with 10.

Head coach Chris Owens had only one thing to say about their performance.

“The girls played hard, but we’ve got to play for 32 minutes,” he stated.

This loss takes the Dark Horses to 6-14 overall and 2-7 in the conference. They face the Spring Creek Gators on Friday for Senior Night as they attempt to recover.

Isa Banks drives through the middle of the lane earlier this season. She was all over the scoreboard Tuesday in their rematch loss against Goldsboro. She had a game-high 16 points. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_cvmrematch1-1.jpg Isa Banks drives through the middle of the lane earlier this season. She was all over the scoreboard Tuesday in their rematch loss against Goldsboro. She had a game-high 16 points.

Senior standout Williams exits with injury

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

