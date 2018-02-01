Lady Leopards maul Rebels

The Lakewood Lady Leopards earned their second consecutive victory Wednesday when they played the North Duplin Rebels, winning in blowout fashion, 60-25.

Lakewood started out strong, leading at the end of the first quarter, 17-9. The team’s played each other fairly even in the second quarter, the visiting team shrinking the deficit ever so slightly, 23-16, going into the half.

The Leopards blew the game open in the third quarter, using a 23-3 run to essentially seal the game going into the final frame.

The final quarter began with the score standing at 46-19, the margin ultimately solidifying the Leopards’ victory. Two minutes into the quarter, the Rebels showed heart in an attempt to make it respectable, but the Leopards did not let the gap grow smaller.

By the final three minutes of the game, Lakewood had cemented their victory at 52-25, but continued to push forward earning the final score of 60-25.

“We did well, but we’re still starting out slow,” said coach Vonnie McNeil. “We do well in the second half, but when we start facing more skilled teams we can’t wait that long to establish a lead.”

The season is coming to an end in the next two weeks and Lakewood will have a day to rest before playing at North Duplin Friday. With the win, they improve to 5-11 overall and 5-3 in conference play.

The Lakewood Leopards’ India Dixon scans the court planning her next step in their huge win over North Duplin, 60-25. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_LHSg.jpg The Lakewood Leopards’ India Dixon scans the court planning her next step in their huge win over North Duplin, 60-25.

Lakewood wins in 60-25 rout, hold 5-3 conference record

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.