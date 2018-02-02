Lady Spartans take final home game

The Lady Spartans played in their final home game of the season and took home a large victory over the Hobbton Wildcats.

Beginning the game strong, Union held a six-point lead by the three minute mark with a score of 8-2. Ending the quarter at 19-3, the Spartans set up a strong lead in the game’s opening minutes. Hobbton just couldn’t get into the groove, and the Spartans continued to stretch the lead to 38-8 at halftime.

For much of the third and fourth quarter, Union dominated as Hobbton fought just to keep the score difference below 40 and avoid the mercy rule being set in place. Despite that, the difference had grown too great and the game came to a close at 59-19, just reaching the 40-point mark.

“We got in on them early, stayed focused,” Union coach Bryant Register said. “We got in some foul trouble but we adjusted to it and kept attacking but the bottom line is it was good to see everyone get some play time and just have fun.”

Sporting pink uniforms for the players and pink collared shirts for the coaches, the Spartans took the court, celebrating their Think Pink event. The stands had pink and white balloons tied to the hand guard. This theme extended to the cheer leaders who wore a white shirt imprinted with the breast cancer awareness symbol and blue jeans.

“I want to begin by saying I’m so proud of our girls and it’s a special night to win on our Think Pink festivity,” coach Bryant Register commented. “Especially with this being our senior night. We wanted our seniors to have a win on our last home game.”

The Spartans will be taking on the Eagles at Rosewood in one of their final two games of the season on Feb. 7.

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

