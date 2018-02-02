Hobbton dominates at track championship

The Hobbton Wildcat winter track teams dominated the Carolina 1A conference championships Thursday at Lakewood High School. The men finished with 95 points while the women had 120.5 points. Lakewood’s men finished second with 86 points. Lakewood’s women finished fourth with 48.5 points.

“I am proud of both our boys and girls teams! On the girls side, I was confident that we were going to win,” said Hobbton coach Charles Robertson. “We’ve been dominating all season and Lakelyn Bass has been competitive in multiple events even at the state level. She scored 40 points alone in the high jump, triple jump, long jump and pole vault.”

“We had a lot of strong individual performances from Denisse Sada-Romero, India Alston, Yocelyn Rivera, Janet Thompson, Krystal Martinez, Ashlely Ramos, Meghan McCullen and we won took home gold in every relay (4×200, 4×400, and 4×800), Robertson added. “We have seven girls who will be competing at the state championship.”

“On the boys side, it was going to be close between us and Lakewood, but I was confident we could win if everybody did their job,” he continued. “Josh Polk has continued to have a strong high school career. He is a three time individual state champion and is pushing for more. He will be missed when he graduates, as he is being recruited by several colleges and I look forward to see how he competes at the college level.”

“Xavier McLamb took home gold in the 1,600 and 3,200, Donnie Davis took home gold in the shot put and Ethan Aman is the 1,000m conference champion. Our boys 4×400 and 4×800 meter teams took home gold medals as well,” stated Robertson.

“Everyone performed exceptionally well and I am excited to see where they progress and how they during the outdoor/spring season,” he concluded.

In the men’s 55-meter dash, Polk of Hobbton finished with a time of 6.55. Lakewood’s Shemar Tucker finished in the fourth spot with a time of 6.94.

Martichia Parker of Hobbton finished fourth in the women’s 55-meter dash with a time of 10.09. Lakewood’s Addie Hawks finished fifth with 10.10. The winning time was from Tylyia Triggs with a time of 9.84.

Lakewood got second in the men’s 4×200 with a time of 1:39. Hobbton finished fourth in 2:23.

Women’s 4×200 was taken by Hobbton with a time of 2.05. Lakewood was close behind in second with a time of 2.07.

Bass won the women’s triple jump with a distance of 33 feet, 8 inches. Michaela McPhail of Lakewood was third with a jump of 28 feet, 8 inches. Thompson was fourth with a jump of 28 feet, 5 inches and Lakewood’s Nadaira Powell was fifth at 28 feet.

Kevin Holley, Jahdon Smith and Keith Hair got third, fourth and fifth in the men’s triple jump. Holley’s distance was 32 feet, 9 inches, Smith came in at 32 feet, 1 inch and Hair at 31 feet, 6 inches.

In the men’s high jump, Lakewood took first and second with Tucker jumping 6 feet and Holley jumping 5 feet, 4 inches. Hobbton’s Davis was third with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches.

Bass won the women’s high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches. Rivera also of Hobbton was third at 4 feet, 8 inches. Lakewood’s McPhail, Powell and Emily Jackson tied for fourth at 4 feet, 4 inches.

In the men’s 1,000-meter run, Hobbton took first and second. Ethan Allen finished with a time of 3:09. Milton Cinto was close behind at 3:13. Lakewood’s Dylan Hawkins was fourth at 3:16.

Hobbton’s Sada-Romero took the women’s 1,000-meter run with a time of 4:08. Ashley Ramos of Hobbton finished third at 4:10 and Jasmine Santos was fifth at 4:12.

Polk took first in the men’s 500-meter dash with a time of 1:18. Montrell Parker was hot on his heels with a time of 1:10.68. Travis Crawford of Lakewood took fifth with a time of 1:27.

In the women’s 500-meter dash, Hobbton’s India Alston was first with a time of 1:38.73. Janet Thompson was second at 1:39.17. Lakewood took the 9, 10 and 11 spots.

Lakewood’s Dylan Ivey was second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.48. Harold Faison was fourth at 10.59.

In the women’s 55-meter hurdles, Lakewood’s Emily Jackson and Trinity Melvin took fourth and fifth respectively with times of 11.22 and 11.44.

Hobbton finished first in the men’s 4×400 relay with a time of 3:59.0. Lakewood was second at 5:09.0

Hobbton’s Polk took first in the men’s 300-meter dash with a time of 40.36. Bryan Owens of Lakewood was second at 41.12. Parker of Hobbton was fifth at 43.51.

Alston and Thompson of Hobbton finished second and third respectively in the women’s 300-meter dash. Alston’s time was 46.63 and Thompson’s time was 48.98. Parker of Hobbton was fifth at 51.26.

Hobbton’s Davis got first in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 6 inches. Ivey of Lakewood was second at 34 feet, 11 inches and Jaylen Torres was third with a toss of 33 feet. Hobbton’s McCullen was second in the women’s shot put with a throw of 26 feet. The winning throw was 26 feet, 2.5 inches from Triggs of Neuse Charter.

Hobbton’s 4×800 meter relay team was first with a time of 9:46. Lakewood was second at 9:49.

Hobbton’s women’s 4×800 was first with a time of 13.22. Lakewood came in third at 15:44.

In the men’s 1,600-meter run, McLamb of Hobbton was first with a time of 5:14. Mateyo Owens of Lakewood was fourth at 5:48 and Hobbton’s Cinto was fifth at 6:04.

Jana Hunter of Lakewood was first in the women’s 1,600-meter run with a time of 7:05. Hobbton’s Martinez was third with a time of 7:22 and Kenly Montes, also of Hobbton, was fifth at 7:51.

Lakewood’s Hair was third in the pole vault with a jump of 7 feet. Hobbton’s Bass won the women’s with a jump of 9 feet, 6 inches.

McLamb of Hobbton won the men’s 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:24. Lakewood’s Hair and Hawkins got fourth and fifth respectively with times of 13:24 and 13:26.

Martinez of Hobbton was second in the women’s 3,200-meter run with a time of 16:43. Lakewood’s Jana Hunter was third with a time of 17:01.

In the men’s long jump, Lakewood’s Owens was second with a jump of 17 feet, 11 inches and Tucker was third at 17 feet, 3 inches.

In the women’s long jump, Hobbton’s Bass was first with a distance of 17 feet, 7 inches. Rivera, also of Hobbton, was tied for fourth with Lakewood’s Trinity Melvin with jumps of 14 feet.

Dylan Ivey runs the 55-meter hurdles. He placed second with a time of 9:48. Lakelyn Bass competes on the women's long jump where she took first place with a jump of 17 feet, 7 inches. Xavier McLamb runs by himself way ahead of the competition in the men's 3,200-meter run. He finished with a time of 5:14. Josh Polk increases his margin in one of his sprints. He won in the 500-meter dash and 300-meter dash.