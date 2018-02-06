Lady Raiders roll in blowout

The Midway girls basketball team concluded their regular season home schedule on Monday evening as they hosted Spring Creek. The Lady Raiders wasted little time with the Lady Gators, sprinting away with the win, 82-29.

Midway asserted its dominance early, using a strong shut-down defense to smother the Gators and create easy baskets. The Lady Raiders also took advantage of hot shooting from beyond the arc to establish a big lead by the end of the quarter, leading 32-6.

The Midway offense sputtered just a tad to start the second quarter as the Lady Raiders weren’t quite scoring at the pace they did in the first. Nonetheless, a late-half spurt brought the score closer to the mercy-rule margin as Midway led 51-14 at the break.

After halftime, the teams traded scores until Midway was able to reach the 40-point mercy rule to bring out a continue clock at 62-22 with about 2 minutes left in the quarter. The Lady Raiders lead stood at 66-26 headed to the final frame.

With the clock set on cruise control for all of the fourth quarter, Midway cruised on to victory, winning 82-29.

“This was the best night of moving the ball and seeing the court we’ve had all season. We shot the ball well and just overall a great effort heading into our final two games,” Midway head coach Allen McLamb said.

Midway certainly had a stellar night shooting with a 60 percent three-point performance and 63 percent from inside the arc.

Leading the way for the Lady Raiders was Leah Williams with 20 points, JJ Sankey with 19 points and Logan Baggett with 11 points. Also contributing was Madee Royal and Alyssa Wrench each with nine points and Jenna Pope had eight.

Midway with the win is now 19-1 overall and 9-1 in the conference. They have two away games remaining, the first on Wednesday at Wallace-Rose Hill and the second against Goldsboro on Thursday.

