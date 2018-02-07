Posted on by

JV Wildcats get another win


DJ Robinson goes for two of his game-high 12 points in the Hobbton Wildcat JV’s win over visiting North Duplin. The JV squad picked up their third conference win Tuesday night, soundly defeating the visiting team, 55-33. In the first quarter, the Wildcats jumped out to a large lead and kept it going for the rest of the game. With three players in double figures, Robinson led the Wildcat effort. Xavier Mclamb and Josh Royal had 10 points apiece and Keelssyn Martinez chipped in seven.


