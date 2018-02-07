Hobbton gets win over N. Duplin

In a hard fought game, typical of Hobbton and North Duplin, the Wildcats were able to hold off the visiting Rebels in a senior night win, 57-49. Before the game, Omar Farrior was given a ceremonial basketball to honor his scoring over 1,600 points in his career.

The game was much closer than the final score indicated as the lead changed many times and was tied four times in the final period. With just under seven minutes left in the game, it was tied at 40-40. At the five minute mark in the fourth quarter the score was 42-42. North Duplin went up 44-42 with 3:03 left; however less than a minute later the Wildcats had tied it it at 44 on a field goal by Jordan Pearsall.

At that point, the Wildcats opened it up and with 1:21 left had a 49-44 lead.

Hobbton had a 13-12 lead after the first quarter but had stretched that off to a 10-point halftime lead at 32-22. In the third they came out flat and didn’t score a point until late in the quarter. North Duplin tied the score with 3:31 left in the third quarter at 32-32 and seconds later went up 33-32. The Wildcats finished the third with a slim three point lead at 40-37.

Farrior picked up 24 points in the win. Will Simmons and Pearsall had eight points each and Jaylan Holliday added six.

“It was a great win tonight,” commented an excited Hobbton coach Alfonza Hooper. “North Duplin’s Coach Ricky Edwards always does a good job with them. Coach Jeff Byrd does their defenses. I know they were going to come with lot defenses. In practice, we worked on a couple things to try to combat that, I thought our guys did a great job.”

“We went up by 10 before halftime, after the half we came out lackadaisical. I told my guys they would make a run and they did. We didn’t play that good in the third quarter but we came back. We kind of relaxed and were taking bad shots,” said Hooper. “We got back into it in the fourth quarter. North Duplin always scrap hard. It’s a rivalry game between North Duplin and Hobbton and I expected nothing else than for it to go down to the wire.”

“I’m happy for the way my seniors the way they came out and played hard. Omar Farrior… what can I say about him. I’ve had him four years. He’s almost like a son to me since we’ve been together that long. The time has gone by fast,” he continued. “I just want to congratulate all my seniors. It was a great win. Now we have to get ready for Lakewood Friday night and the conference tournament. I want to thank all the fans for coming out and supporting us, it was an excellent job.”

With the win the Wildcat men go to 7-15 overall and 5-6 in the conference. They’ll face Lakewood in their final game of the regular season Thursday on the road.

The winless Wildcats girls lost 42-17 to North Duplin as their season struggles continue.

Hobbton’s Omar Farrior was honored and presented with a ceremonial basketball by Hobbton coach Alfonza Hooper Tuesday night. Farrior has over 1,600 career points. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Farrior-basketball.jpg Hobbton’s Omar Farrior was honored and presented with a ceremonial basketball by Hobbton coach Alfonza Hooper Tuesday night. Farrior has over 1,600 career points. Wildcats’ Omar Farrior goes up over North Duplin’s Luke Britt for two of his 24 points in the win over the Rebels Tuesday night. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Omar-Farrior12.jpg Wildcats’ Omar Farrior goes up over North Duplin’s Luke Britt for two of his 24 points in the win over the Rebels Tuesday night. Hobbton’s Jaylan Holliday goes airborne for two of his six points in Hobbton’s win over North Duplin. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Jayllan-Holliday1.jpg Hobbton’s Jaylan Holliday goes airborne for two of his six points in Hobbton’s win over North Duplin.

Farrior honored upon reaching 1,600-point milestone