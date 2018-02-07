Lady Horses shine on Senior Night

The Clinton women’s basketball team got yet another win Tuesday, on senior night, in a tilt with Wallace-Rose Hill. Though they had some shaky moments, the home team was able to pull out the conference win, 43-36.

“This was a great win and it’s proof that these girls keep getting better and better,” said head coach Chris Owens. “They’re working and you can see with this game.”

From start to finish the Lady Horses were in control of this game, though scoring was limited by both teams in the first quarter. Taking a three-point advantage by the end of the period, Clinton took a 9-6 lead into the second quarter.

The action really picked up in the second on each side. Clinton maintained their lead, stretching it to five by the halftime break, the score standing at 22-17. By the end of the third, Wallace still trailed, but managed to cut into the deficit by a point, 32-28 going into the final frame.

Then in the fourth it all came together for the Lady Horses with great defense and equally great free throw shooting late in the game. Giving up only 10 points in the final eight minutes, the defense put the Bulldogs back in check to secure this win. Then while trailing they had a series of bad fouls in which Clinton was clutch at the line and built a more comfortable margin. Putting up 14 in the final quarter, the home team walked away with a win on senior night.

“We really pressured them with our defense and we mixed it up on them, which really gave them some problems,” said Owens. “I think that was the key tonight.”

With no surprise, Ashlyn Williams led the way in scoring again, finishing with 23 on the night. Her help once again came from the up-and-coming freshman standout Isa Banks, who ended with 12.

After taking the victory, the Lady Horses improve to 8-14 and 4-7 in the conference. They play the final game of the regular season on the road Thursday against East Duplin.

