Carr signs with Randolph-Macon

Clinton Dark Horses soccer standout Edye Carr signed her letter of intent to play at the next level Wednesday afternoon at Clinton High. Surrounded by all her loved ones, she committed her soccer talent to Randolph-Macon College.

“My time here at Clinton has been unbelievable, the sisterhood I’ve built with my teammates and the times that I’ve had here I’ll never forget them,” said Carr. “Our coaches are great too, always doing whatever they can to help us and playing on such a well-rounded team is some of the most fun I’ve ever had.”

A member of the varsity lineup since her freshman year, Carr has had an outstanding career protecting the net as goalkeeper for the Lady Horses. A look at her career stats over the course of 73 games, it is easy to see how she earned her spot at the next level.

For starters, she has played a total of 4,171 field minutes, amassing 3,877 goalkeeper minutes and 43 shutouts, even scoring four goals along the way. She has tallied 151 saves, with just 29 goals scored on her, a 0.598 goal against average.

Having played so much for the black and gold, Carr said one game in particular is quite memorable for her.

“I have to say my most memorable game had to be during my junior year. We were playing against Dixon, a team we never beat. We finally did it during that game, 1-0, thanks to a goal by Taylor Spell,” said Carr.

With her talent as a goalkeeper and other colleges expressing interest, she chose to take that talent all the way to Ashland, Va., because it felt like home.

“Randolph-Macon is a small college, which is what I’ve become accustomed to in this community. They have a good team, good coaches and it’s a good place to be,” said Carr, who credits her older brother for the drive to keep getting better. “I have to say my main motivator has to be my brother, Spell Carr. I’ve always tried to follow in his footsteps. He always been good motivation for me although he plays for my rival college (Hampden-Sydney) now.”

Even with all her skills and accomplishments, she’s as much a student as she is an athlete and soccer is not her sole pursuit. Studying business marketing is her dream.

“I’d love to got into business marketing. I’m actually doing an internship right now with the Clinton Parks and Recreation for business. If I could get on doing sports marketing for some professional team, that would be a dream come true because sports is my life,” she said.

As she looks toward Randolph-Macon, Carr thanked the many people that have been with her on her journey.

“I first want to thank God for everything. Then I’ve got to say thanks to my parents, family, friends, coaches and teammates for always having my back,” she concluded.

Surrounded by her family, coaches and friends, Clinton soccer standout Edye Carr signs her letter of intent to Randolph-Macon College. Seated with Carr are her parents Bob and Wendy Carr, with her grandparents Dr. Henry J. Carr and Barbara Carr directly behind them. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ECS-1.jpg Surrounded by her family, coaches and friends, Clinton soccer standout Edye Carr signs her letter of intent to Randolph-Macon College. Seated with Carr are her parents Bob and Wendy Carr, with her grandparents Dr. Henry J. Carr and Barbara Carr directly behind them.

CHS soccer standout to attend Virginia school

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

