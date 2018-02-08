Canady tapped as McDonald’s nominee

Alex Canady’s has reached many individual and team benchmarks as a member of the Clinton Lady Dark Horses basketball team, one of her biggest being her recent nomination to the McDonald’s All-American Team.

“I didn’t even know about it until someone sent me a picture and at first I had no idea what they were showing me. Then when I got home my dad told me and I wasn’t sure how to feel,” said Canady.

Canady’s nomination comes as no surprise for those that follow Lady Horses basketball. She has been an outstanding athlete for them ever since she put on a Dark Horses jersey. Playing in over 60 games since 2015, she has scored a total of 1,188 points, averaging 17.7 points per game. All that scoring is accompanied by game averages of 2.7 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

“When I think about getting this nomination, it shows that I didn’t do all of this for nothing. I’ve been playing basketball since I was young, basically all my life, now all this hard work is paying off,” said Canady.

One may wonder what drives a young high school athlete to strive and give so much time to bettering their craft in whatever sport they play. For Canady, her motivation above all others was a simple one — her teammates. With those teammates, she has been able to achieve many things, such as a state championship.

“They’re my sisters and we have done everything together for the past six years. Then winning the state title, that’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing and even before that we were a family,” she said.

Through all the good things that have happened to Canady, she hasn’t gone without her share of struggles. In Canady’s case it has been injuries, her most recent one coming during her current senior season, leaving her out for the majority of the year. However, that hasn’t stopped her from being involved with her team.

“It’s been rough. I only played five games before I messed up my foot and I know it has been hard on (fellow senior) Ashlyn (Williams) to carry the load by herself because I’m not there to help her lead the team. Regardless I’m there every game using my good court vision to see what problems we’re having, then doing what I can in the huddles to help us improve during games and to keep my team motivated,” Canady remarked.

Canady has used the injuries as motivation for herself too, figuring out what she wants to do in her future outside of basketball.

“When I graduate from college, I want to be a nurse. Though after my first injury, I wanted to going into physical therapy. Then after this injury I grew an interest in anesthesia and wanted to be an anesthesiologist,” said Canady. “Then I thought, if I get my degree in nursing, I could still work with anesthesia and if I didn’t like it then I’d still have my nursing degree to fall back on, so why not do that?”

Canady has a clear vision in mind for herself and future despite the ups and downs. With college in her sights, she’s verbally committed to University of South Carolina Aiken.

Senior Alex Canady holds her certificate for her nomination for the McDonald’s All-American team. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ACN.jpg Senior Alex Canady holds her certificate for her nomination for the McDonald’s All-American team. Clinton’s Alex Canady goes for a big time layup the Lady Dark Horses’ state title game last season. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Canady-2.jpg Clinton’s Alex Canady goes for a big time layup the Lady Dark Horses’ state title game last season. Horses standout and McDonald’s All-American nominee Alex Canady has scored nearly 1,200 points in her high school career, averaging 17.7 points a game. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Canady.jpg Horses standout and McDonald’s All-American nominee Alex Canady has scored nearly 1,200 points in her high school career, averaging 17.7 points a game.

CHS senior battles injuries, nets All-American honor

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.