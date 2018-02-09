Midway splits at Goldsboro

The Midway Raiders concluded their regular season, on the road, facing off against Goldsboro once again. With the same outcome as their previous encounter, the women came away with the win 68-62 and the men fell short 96-47.

Women

The Lady Raiders have been the best women’s basketball team in the county all season and they proved why yet again when they won their rematch against the Cougars by six.

Though they won by a handful of baskets, this game could have gone either way the entire night, the true cause for the victory being the dominant first quarter they played. Outscoring the home team by 10 points, Midway opened up the night firing on all cylinders with an 18-8 run.

From the second on the Cougars played toe to toe with the visiting Raiders, but could never do enough to make up for their first period deficit. The halftime score stood at 34-25.

Goldsboro got a little bit better in the third quarter, outdoing the visitors on the scoreboard 20-17. Then in the final frame the showing on offense was exactly the same with each team going for 17 to end the night. Fortunately for Midway, this meant they walked away with yet another win.

Leah Williams, their workhorse, carried her team as she’s done all season with 21 points in this match-up. JJ Sankey and Hannah Lucas finished with 15 and 11, respectively.

Men

The men didn’t get to savor victory with the ladies as they failed to get their revenge against the Goldsboro men, losing by 49.

Midway fell behind by double digits at the start and could never bounce back as the margin grew wider and wider. Getting only 10 points to end the first period they were off to a slow start as the Cougars ran wild with 27 points.

Midway found a little bit off a groove in the second quarter managing to get 16 points and improve some offensively. Their success was quickly dashed by the continued offensive production from the Cougars as they shredded off another 28 points before the end of the second. With this they carried a sizable lead going into halftime with the score sitting at 55-26.

Whatever adjustment they made coming out of the break wasn’t enough to change the outcome as they still were unable to slowdown the home team. With Midway having only 14 points the lead stretched even further apart with the Cougars amassing 24 more. Add on only seven from the Raiders and another 17 from Goldsboro in the fourth and this was the conclusion of their season.

The Lady Raiders ended their year with a impressive 20-1 record and were 11-1 in their conference play. Meanwhile, the men’s team finished 5-12 and were unable to claim a conference win at 0-12.

Midway’s leading scorer all season Leah Williams goes for a layup. She led all scoring again Thursday night in their final game with 21 points. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_lwmhs.jpg Midway’s leading scorer all season Leah Williams goes for a layup. She led all scoring again Thursday night in their final game with 21 points. Raiders Colby Pope rises up for two earlier in the year. He’s wasn’t able to help his team get a conference win on the season after their recent loss to Goldsboro. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_cpmhs1.jpg Raiders Colby Pope rises up for two earlier in the year. He’s wasn’t able to help his team get a conference win on the season after their recent loss to Goldsboro.

Women collect another win; men end winless in conference

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.