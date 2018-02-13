Wildcats track stars compete at state

Hobbton’s Josh Polk sprinting in the lead earlier in the season. Hobbton High School’s winter track teams wrapped up competition last week. Polk was seemingly on his way to winning the 55-meter dash when he pulled a hamstring, but was good enough to finish second in the race. Due to his injury, he was unable to defend his 300 meter title from last year nor was he able to compete in his other events.

Wildcats’ Lakelyn Bass leaps forward in a previous meet during Hobbton’s run to towards states. Bass tied the state pole vault record, however, she finished in third place. She also placed fourth alongside her teammates India Alston, Janet Thompson and Denise Sada-Romero in the 4×400 relay. The women’s 4×200 team competed at the states also. Bass also qualified in the long and triple jump. Yocelyn Rivera also competed in the high jump.